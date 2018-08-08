6 August 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Sahrawi Republic and Botswana Establish Diplomatic Relations At Ambassadorial Level

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) — The Sahrawi Republic and the Republic of Botswana signed Monday in Addis Ababa a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

The statement was signed by Saharawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Lamine Baali, and Botswana Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Ms Mmamosadinyana Molefe.

This decision comes as a culmination of the meeting that took place between the Sahrawi and Botswana heads of state in the capital of Botswana, Gaborone.

In a statement to the media, the ambassadors of the two countries expressed their full satisfaction at this level of relations between the two countries.

Western Sahara

Western Sahara - Anybody On the Same Page? - Robert M. Holley

At the end of April, the Security Council surprised many observers by renewing the MINURSO mandate for only six months… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.