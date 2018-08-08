Western Sahara: Sahrawi Republic and Botswana Establish Diplomatic Relations At Ambassadorial Level

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) — The Sahrawi Republic and the Republic of Botswana signed Monday in Addis Ababa a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

The statement was signed by Saharawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Lamine Baali, and Botswana Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Ms Mmamosadinyana Molefe.

This decision comes as a culmination of the meeting that took place between the Sahrawi and Botswana heads of state in the capital of Botswana, Gaborone.

In a statement to the media, the ambassadors of the two countries expressed their full satisfaction at this level of relations between the two countries.