Ethiopia: The Last Farewell of Engineer Simegnew Bekele

People from all walks of life and across the nation had expressed their sadness pertaining to the sudden death of Engineer Simegnew Bekele, the Grand Renaissance Dam Manager. A true Ethiopian determined to live by the sweat of his brow, he had played a great role in the construction of the dam. Until he closed his eyes never to open them again, the engineer was working imbued with the spirit of never say die. When the news of his death spread like a wildfire across the country, citizens could not stomach the sad truth. Nobody had expected, out of the blue, death will mark him to take.

The death of Engineer Simegenw Bekele had broken the hearts of the general public. The people of Ethiopia could not believe their ears. Smote by remorse, everybody was bursting into tears over and over again.

The engineer was doing his level best to spearhead the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's construction for many years. He was a well-mannered man who was giving his all for his motherland time and again. He was attaching importance to his motherland more than anything under the sun. He was unreservedly giving his all for the construction of the dam and making the future of Ethiopians brighter than ever.

Following his death, higher officials of the country had been expressing messages of condolences.

At some stage in the funeral procession, people irrespective of age, religion, sex and the rest embarked on heading to Meskel Square. Most of them were chanting a wide variety of slogans revolving around the engineer's assassination. Tears were simply rolling down over their cheeks. The situation of the people was heartrending and heartbreaking. To tell the truth, the death of the engineer shrouded in mystery is still the talk of the general public. But details of the investigation are under examination.

Who is Engineer Simegnew Bekele, the Ethiopian great figure?

Engineer Simegnew was born in the Northern Gondar at a palace called Makisegnit Woreda to his father Bekele Aynalem and to his mother Zenebu Abitew.

His parents had no children for quite a lot of years. As ill luck would have it, their marriage was not blessed with children. They were entertaining self pity for time and again.

They did not know what they had to do. The whole thing was beyond their control.

At a loss what to do, they made a point praying to God with the purpose of beseeching Him make their dream turn a reality. At the end of the day, God heard their prayers and the engineer's mother gave birth to a child. His parents named the child Simegnew. It means the one I was longing for.

As learnt from his obituary, Engineer Simegnew Bekele attended primary and junior secondary school at Enfranz and Dessie Kidame Gebeya schools respectively. He pursued secondary education at Woldia secondary high school. Subsequently, he earned a diploma in Electric Technology which was offered by the Ethiopian Electric Power Authority.

Through the passage of time, Engineer Simegnew joined the Addis Ababa University and earned degree in Civil Engineering and later he served at Ethiopian Electric Power Authority as Instructor of Electrical Technology Training Sector. Additionally, he had served in Gilgel Gibe I Dam and in Gilgel Gibe II Dam construction projects. Sooner or later, he served as Project manager of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) until he was found dead in his car.

Engineer Simegnew was a determined person who was not sick and tired of spending his time in deserts where dams were under construction. He was shouldering the responsibilities of all Ethiopians tirelessly for many years with a view to taking Ethiopia to the pinnacle of success and getting poverty behind the country's back. He gave his all for his motherland.

He had taken different training and courses time and again. He was working day in and day out with a view to widening his horizon determinedly. As of his young age, he had strong love for his motherland. All who knows the engineer testify this reality on the ground.

Following his achievements, he was awarded Higher Honor Laureate of Senior Hydraulic Engineer and Project Manger of the Year 2016 Award.

Besides, he was awarded Laureate Diploma and conferred with other related awards. He had served his country for 33 solid years. He is survived by three children.

All Ethiopians have enunciated determination to double efforts to let the GERD see the light of day. This way they are making the heinous and the brazen have their tails between their legs.