6 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nasfam Targets 50,000 Farmers With Weather-Based Insurance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macneil Kalowekamo

Zomba — The National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (Nasfam) says it intends to reach out to 50,000 smallholders with a weather-based index insurance (WBI) to protecting farmers from crop losses due to bad weather.

WBI is one of the components under a project called Scaling Up Climate Resilient Solutions (SCRS) for Smallholder Farmers in Malawi that Nasfam is implementing.

Project Coordinator for SCRS at Nasfam Emmanuel Nasasara said in interview with Malawi News Agency that weather-based insurance will enable low income farmers to better manage climate risk in their various agricultural practices.

"The project has the potential to build the resilience of smallholder farmers by providing a pay-out in bad years towards their survival and protection of assets," Nasasara said.

He added that through this type of insurance contract, the insurance company will rely on rainfall recordings in different places and if the gauges record below an agreed threshold, the insurance will pay out automatically.

Weather-based insurance is seen as an attractive way of managing weather and climate risks because it uses the weather index such as rainfall to determine payouts, according to Research in Action, a research program on climate change, agriculture and food security (CCAFS) run by the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT).

According to CIAT, a number of African countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi and Mozambique have already experimented with several related insurance schemes.

The project by Nasfam is expected to roll out the scheme starting with four districts of Mzimba, Nkhota kota, Mchinji and Zomba.

Provision of ICT-based weather information services is one of the climate resilient solutions under SCRS that is expected to complement the insurance scheme.

"Weather information can be impactful if combined with specific advice or tips on the actions that need to be taken by the farmers to address weather patterns.

Accurate weather information and forecasts enable farmers to make informed decisions and take advantage of favourable climate condition," Nasasara said

Nasfam has already taken the information about to insurance scheme to farmers through its radio program Ulimi ndi bizinesi aired on Zodiak Radio.

Felix Shombe of Makono Farmers Club in Ngwelero Extension Planning Area (EPA) is one of the 4500 farmers in Zomba who are looking forward to embrace WBI.

He says he is one of the people to undergo the painful impact of climate related risks such as drought and is ready to be a client.

"When I heard about the project on radio, I went to confirm it to our Nasfam supervisor here. This insurance will cushion our investments in agriculture from any threats," said Shombe who lost about K170,000 invested on his combined 5-acre field of tobacco and maize in the 2016 drought.

Malawi

Malawians Debate Leaked Letter On 'Satanic' Quota System - North Students Affected in New Cut-Off Point

Malawians have been taking to social media to express their misgivings to the controversial quota system that requires… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.