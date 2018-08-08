Cameroon: Garga Haman Adji - Counting On Past Expriences

A former administrator and lawyer by profession, he is participating in the presidential race for the third time.

Born in 1944, Garga Haman Adji is a politician and a household name within the administrative and political landscape of the country. He is the National President of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD); a party he created on June 4, 1991 following the introduction of multiparty politics and the promulgation of the 1990 liberty laws by President Paul Biya.

His academic profile indicates that he studied at the National Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy Yaounde (ENAM) and the International Institute of Administration in Paris after his studies at the University of Yaoundé I.

Within the political platform, Garga is participating in the presidential election for the third time. He competed as ADD candidate in the 2004 and 2011 elections. On September 23, 2016, Garga Haman organised a press conference in Yaounde during which he announced his intentions to run for this year's presidential election.

Refusing to join the opposition coalition at that time, he said that aside from Fru Ndi and Adamou Ndam Njoya, the coalition was composed of unreliable opportunists.

Garga is noted to have called during the 2004 presidential election for the computerization of the electoral process, saying that it was necessary to "preserve social peace and guarantee transparent election."