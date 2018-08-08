Cameroon: Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya - Astute Frontline Politician

The candidate of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) started participating in the presidential elections since 1992.

Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya, the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) candidate for the October 7, 2018 presidential election is one of the most experienced politicians in Cameroon.

He created the CDU in September 1991, then took part in the October 1992 presidential election and emerged in the fourth position. Dr Ndam Njoya was also the CDU candidate for the 2004, 2011 presidential elections and running for the post of President of the Republic in the October 7, 2018 poll will be his fourth.

Born in May 1942 at Njika in Foumban, Dr Ndam Njoya is well educated. He is holder of a Masters Degree and PhD in Public International Law and Political Science at the University of Paris (Panthéon). He also studied diplomacy at the Institut International d'Administration Publique (IIAP) and did three internships with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Ndam Njoya returned to Cameroon after his higher education studies in 1969. Upon his return, he was appointed briefly Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1969 to 1970. He reportedly joined the Faculty of Law of the University of Yaounde in 1970 and helped to create the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC). He was IRIC's first director from 1972 to 1975. His ascend in government came when he was appointed Deputy

Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government named on June 30, 1975. In December 1977, he was appointed Minister of National Education. Ndam Njoya enters the annals of education history as attempting to introduce stringency and morality into the educational system though the endeavour met with resistance.

In July 1980, President Ahmadou Ahidjo removed him from the Ministry of National Education and appointed him Minister Delegate at the Presidency for General Inspection and Administrative Reform, the position he held up to January 1982.