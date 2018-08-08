7 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Armed assailants have gunned down at least one civilian in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday morning amidst tight security, police and witnesses said.

The killing took place at Ansaloti bridge in the capital's Hamar-Jabab district in the wee hours after two men armed with pistols shot dead the man who fled the scene immediately.

It remains yet unclear the motive behind the murder and the identity of the assassins, but, the Police authorities in the area blamed al-Shabaab for behind the apparent assassination.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Somali security forces cordoned off the site and launched a manhunt for the suspects, however, no arrest was reported up until now.

The city has been beset by attacks, including car bombings in the past few weeks as the government is trying to fully secure the war-torn capital of the Horn of Africa country.

Somalia

UN Agencies Help More Refugees Return From Yemen

The U.N. refugee and migration agencies have helped 116 Somali refugees return home from war-torn Yemen, although… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.