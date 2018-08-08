Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Armed assailants have gunned down at least one civilian in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday morning amidst tight security, police and witnesses said.

The killing took place at Ansaloti bridge in the capital's Hamar-Jabab district in the wee hours after two men armed with pistols shot dead the man who fled the scene immediately.

It remains yet unclear the motive behind the murder and the identity of the assassins, but, the Police authorities in the area blamed al-Shabaab for behind the apparent assassination.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Somali security forces cordoned off the site and launched a manhunt for the suspects, however, no arrest was reported up until now.

The city has been beset by attacks, including car bombings in the past few weeks as the government is trying to fully secure the war-torn capital of the Horn of Africa country.