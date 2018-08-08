8 August 2018

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: First Lady - Gambia Making Progress Against Breast Cancer

Tagged:

Related Topics

State House, Banjul, 7th August 2018 - The First Lady of the Republic, Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow has said the Gambia is making a steady progress in the fight against breast and cervical cancers, despite the high infection rates being registered across the sub region.

Speaking at the Seminar of First Ladies from member countries of the Africa Group of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Cancer held in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso on the 1st - 2nd August 2018, First Lady Barrow said that despite these high figures - 80% of which is due to late diagnosis and treatment- breast cancer is a disease that can be prevented and treated when detected early.

Outlining that the Gambia is steadily winning the fight against breast cancer, the First Lady announced that most of the medical facilities necessary to diagnose breast and other cancers are now available at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul. Lady Barrow explained that health care professionals throughout the Gambia are always on hand to provide support and counseling on this deadly disease to people that are in need.

Despite the giant strides being registered in the push against breast cancer, the First Lady observed that there are challenges to be overcome. "Unfortunately, The Gambia, like many poor countries, is neither able to provide affordable cancer services, nor meet the increasing demand for such services. In fact, more than half of the OIC countries lack the capacity to tackle chronic diseases or address their major causes," the First Lady observed.

Giving the high financial cost involved in accessing cancer services or treatment, particularly in developing countries, she explained that her foundation - Fatou Bah-Barrow Foundation - decided to take a stance and complement government's efforts by supporting cancer treatment services and awareness raising activities in The Gambia.

The first lady added that "there is an urgent need to support poor countries in Africa to overcome the major challenges linked to both detection and treatment services".

Health systems in poor countries are too weak to support the basic care and services linked with cancer. A significant increase in investments involving a broad range of partners is necessary to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and strengthen national health care systems.

Gambia

Most Gambians Approve of Their President, Gallup Poll Shows

Coming off more than two decades of authoritarian rule, roughly three-fourths of Gambians approve of new President Adama… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of the Gambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of the Gambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.