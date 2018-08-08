Eritrea: President Isaias Held Talks With Japanese Delegation

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with Japanese delegation led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Masahisa Sato yesterday 6 August at Denden Guest House.

At the meeting, Minister Sato expressed Japan's appreciation for the historic peace and friendship agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July.

After briefing on the forthcoming 2019 Tokyo International Cooperation for African Development - TICAD Summit in Yokohama, Japan, the Japanese delegation forwarded an invitation to President Isaias Afewerki to participate at the summit.

The delegation further discussed on Japan's quest for membership to UNSC as non-permanent member and requested for Eritrea's support.

President Isaias Afewerki also briefed the Japanese delegation on the peace process between Eritrea and Ethiopia and on the joint peace agreement the two countries signed in Asmara. President Isaias also underlined the need for meaningful structural reform of UNSC to ensure fulfillment of tasks of maintenance of international peace & security entrusted to it.