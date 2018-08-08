Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Abenaso Rural Telephony Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, inaugurated the rural telephony project in Abenaso in the Eastern Region to connect the town and surrounding communities with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities and telecommunication services.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted that despite the significant spread of telecommunications services across the country, the distribution of basic telephony infrastructure was still very much concentrated in the major economic centres of the country.

He explained that the government continued to attach great importance to ensuring that telecommunication and ICT facilities, which could now be described as basic necessities of life, were available in all parts of the country.

"Whilst government is providing the requisite communications infrastructure throughout the country, we are also creating an enabling environment, through the policies implemented over the last 19 months, to encourage private sector investment in the communications sector," he said.

Through the National Communications Authority, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), in partnership with MTN (Gh) Ltd. and Huawei Technologies Ltd, the President stated that his government had begun rolling out the rural telephony project, which would provide data and voice connectivity to some one thousand and twenty (1,020) unserved communities across the country.

"Indeed, the Abenaso rural telephony site, which I am inaugurating today, is part of 161 rural telephony sites and 85 repeater sites which have been completed within 18 months of my government, and which will be providing voice and data connectivity to approximately 500 communities across the country,

"By the end of this year, a total of 200 telephony sites, serving some1,000 communities would have been completed. This is to be compared to only 78 such telephony sites during the entire eight years of the Mills/Mahama era," the President revealed.

He continued, "Such is the commitment of government to ensuring the realisation of today's ceremony that taxes, such as VAT, customs duties and other import levies, were waived for the equipment brought into the country for the project. I express my deep appreciation to our traditional authorities, across the country, for generously donating parcels of land for the project to take off."

President Akufo-Addo noted that expanding telephony connectivity services to rural communities in the country would help open up Abenaso and other rural communities to opportunities for the development of skills and knowledge, as well the growth of businesses and the local economy."

He elicited the help of the traditional authorities in Abenaso and other beneficiary communities to "utilise fully the opportunities that this project will bring to them. We would want to see this project bring about a positive impact on the lives of residents of this community and other beneficiary communities."

President Akufo-Addo also urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities that would be afforded them by this facility.

"You are living in perhaps the most exciting time in our history, so please make the best of it. Some say this is our time. I say this is your time, and tomorrow will be the time of your children."

He reiterated his commitment to building a new Ghanaian civilisation, "where fair opportunities are given to all to live dignified, productive lives by dint of their hard work, creativity and sense of enterprise. It is a promising phase in the Ghanaian journey."