Ghana: Effective Internal Audit Service Key to Corruption Fight - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the active participation of the Internal Audit Service in the fight corruption in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo noted that his Government's fight against corruption would not achieve the desired outcome without the active participation of the Internal Audit Service, adding "this is not a battle I can wage or win alone."

Speaking at the 2018 Internal Audit Conference in Accra on Wednesday, the President noted that there was widespread dissatisfaction among Ghanaians about the many alleged corrupt practices in public institutions.

He said a good internal audit structure, coupled with good governance, was the surest way to deal with illegal dissipation of public funds, adding that if internal auditors were to discharge their mandate dutifully, the public purse would be protected from plunder by public officials.

"There are many layers to the protection of the public purse and internal auditors are its primary defenders. There is no better way to keep the confidence of the people than to make public institutions work effectively," he emphasized.

The President said after 60 years of Ghana's independence, the country had not been able to meet the aspirations of the people.

"During these 60 years there have been many moments of renewed hope, where we have felt that we have yet another opportunity to get things right . Some of these opportunities have largely turned out to be unfulfilled leaving the people with the sense of betrayal," the president noted.

He expressed concern about the widespread dissatisfaction among the general public with the integrity of dealings in public institutions, making it clear that his government was determined to restore the sense of hope that was generated when he assumed office in 2017.

"I am determined that the sense of hope that was rekindled on 7th January, 2017 will not peter out. I know that there is no better way to retain the confidence of the people than to ensure that public institutions work.

"I know that I shall keep hope alive when people believe that both the government I lead and myself are serious about the fight against corruption in public life."

The President was optimistic that if auditors discharged their duties creditable within the ambit of their mandate, Ghana would be the better for it.

He made reference to control measures put in place by the Public Procurement Authority in the review contracts, which, he said, had in the past 18 months, saved the country some GHc1.6 billion.

"This is what can happen when our institutions work ", adding that "we need to perfect all stages of our public financial management system to enable us maximize the use of our resources."

He pledged government's support to enable auditors fulfill their mandate in order to bring transparency and accountability into the public financial system, adding that the nation could not afford incompetent auditors that would delay the people's collective ambition to develop the country faster than it was currently doing.

The 2018 Annual Internal Audit Conference is on the Theme: Leadership and Good Governance Corporate Governance--A Let to Effective Public Financial Management.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)