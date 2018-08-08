Ghana: Stakeholders' Meeting Held At Dwomo

press release

A stakeholders' meeting to educate the citizenry on the role of the Assembly and the modalities for the preparation of the Assembly's Annual Action Plan and Budget has taken place at Dwomo in the Tano South Municipality.

The meeting also aimed to solicit views from participants on the methodology used by the Assembly to prepare its work plan and budget.

Present at the meeting were Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, MCE for Tano South, Heads of Department, Assembly Members, Nananom and the other residents of Dwomo.

It was organized by the Tim Aid Africa Ghana, Centre for Democratic Development and the Open Society for West Africa in collaboration with the Tano South Municipal Assembly.

In an address at the opening of the meeting, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano South, said the objective of the programme was to enhance the local government system and deepen the Ghana's democracy.

Mr Takyi expressed concern about the situation where communal labour was no longer being used to undertake development projects unlike the past.

He, therefore, urged opinion leaders to play a leading role in mobilizing the community to support development projects.

Mr Takyi disclosed that having failed to meet its revenue target last year, the assembly had begun the implementation of a paperless system of revenue mobilization to ensure that more revenue was generated.

On his part, Mr Isaac Kwabena Kakpeibi, Director of Tim Aid Africa Ghana's sensitization programme in the Brong Ahafo Region, said the programme offered the Assembly the opportunity to give account on projects it had been able to execute in the municipality.

In a statement, Mr Isaac Owusu Sekyere, the assembly budget analyst, stressed the need for the assembly to budget for its development projects and to ensure that the projects were executed according to priority.

He said it was significant for the assembly to solicit views from participants before fixing fees and suggested that the assembly should finance its administrative work using its Internally Generated Funds while the Common Fund should be used to finance specific projects approved in the Assembly's Annual Action Plan by the government.

In his remarks, Nana Koto Asamoah III, Dwomohene, who chaired the programme, said his doors were open to all those who wanted to execute projects at Dwomo.

Source: ISD (Barnie K. Agyeman)