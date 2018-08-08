Ghana: New EC Chairperson, Two Deputies and Executive Member Sworn Into Office

press release

A new Commissioner for Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah, her two Deputies - Mr Samuel Tetteh, and Dr Eric Bossman Asare - and Ms Adwoa Asuma Abrefi, a member of the Commission, have been sworn into office.

This follows the removal from office, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of Mrs Charlotte Osei, immediate former Chairperson of the EC and her two Deputies, Mr Amadu Sulley and Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwah, on grounds of stated misconduct and incompetence, as found by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate petitions levelled against them.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, 2018, President Akufo-Addo reminded the EC Chairperson and her two deputies of the considerable national anxiety about the work of the Commission.

President Akufo-Addo said in order to allay the public's uneasiness and restore confidence in the EC's work, it was exigent that the Commissioner and her deputies reassured the citizens, by the quality of their work, that the democratic system of government they had chosen for their governance would be properly nurtured by an electoral system that allowed their voice to be plainly and loudly heard.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of credible elections, stating that, the counting, collation and declaration of results could not and should not be more important than the sacred, God-given right of a citizen casting his or her ballot.

"I have said it before, and I will repeat it. Elections are about those who cast the vote, not those who count, not those who supervise, not those who transmit, and not those who declare. The heart of the democratic process is giving effect to the choices made by those who cast the vote," he declared.

He said it was, therefore, his expectation that the new EC Chairperson, her two deputies, and Member of the Electoral Commission would bring integrity, professionalism and independence and fairness of mind to the discharge of their duties.

The President urged them to be guided by the events of the past year, let no one cow them into submission, but be rather spurred on to great heights by the expectations of the Ghanaian people and work to uphold their will.

President Akufo-Addo informed the new Chairperson that he had forwarded to the Commission the recommendations of the Report from the Brobbey Commission of Inquiry on the creation of new regions, adding that the recommendations enjoined the Commission to organize referenda in the six areas of the demand for the creation of new regions.

Mrs Mensah expressed appreciation for the honour done her and her colleagues by their appointment to serve the nation, and pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)