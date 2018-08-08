6 August 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: New EC Chairperson, Two Deputies and Executive Member Sworn Into Office

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ghana Presidency
President Nana Akufo-Addo in Germany.
press release

A new Commissioner for Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah, her two Deputies - Mr Samuel Tetteh, and Dr Eric Bossman Asare - and Ms Adwoa Asuma Abrefi, a member of the Commission, have been sworn into office.

This follows the removal from office, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of Mrs Charlotte Osei, immediate former Chairperson of the EC and her two Deputies, Mr Amadu Sulley and Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwah, on grounds of stated misconduct and incompetence, as found by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate petitions levelled against them.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, 2018, President Akufo-Addo reminded the EC Chairperson and her two deputies of the considerable national anxiety about the work of the Commission.

President Akufo-Addo said in order to allay the public's uneasiness and restore confidence in the EC's work, it was exigent that the Commissioner and her deputies reassured the citizens, by the quality of their work, that the democratic system of government they had chosen for their governance would be properly nurtured by an electoral system that allowed their voice to be plainly and loudly heard.

More on This

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of credible elections, stating that, the counting, collation and declaration of results could not and should not be more important than the sacred, God-given right of a citizen casting his or her ballot.

"I have said it before, and I will repeat it. Elections are about those who cast the vote, not those who count, not those who supervise, not those who transmit, and not those who declare. The heart of the democratic process is giving effect to the choices made by those who cast the vote," he declared.

He said it was, therefore, his expectation that the new EC Chairperson, her two deputies, and Member of the Electoral Commission would bring integrity, professionalism and independence and fairness of mind to the discharge of their duties.

The President urged them to be guided by the events of the past year, let no one cow them into submission, but be rather spurred on to great heights by the expectations of the Ghanaian people and work to uphold their will.

President Akufo-Addo informed the new Chairperson that he had forwarded to the Commission the recommendations of the Report from the Brobbey Commission of Inquiry on the creation of new regions, adding that the recommendations enjoined the Commission to organize referenda in the six areas of the demand for the creation of new regions.

Mrs Mensah expressed appreciation for the honour done her and her colleagues by their appointment to serve the nation, and pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

More on This

Ghana President Swears in New Election Chief

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has sworn into office a new chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC). Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.