Rwanda: Hoteliers Urged to Install Security Devices

Police, yesterday, held separate meetings with owners and managers of hospitality facilities and private security service providers operating in Musanze and Rubavu districts, and urged them to take "precaution" and ensure "maximum security" of their premises.

The discussions, which started in Kigali mid last month, will also be held in all districts across the country. They are aimed at strengthening security measures, especially in facilities that receive many people on a daily basis.

While addressing the two groups in the service industry, including owners of hotels, restaurants, lodges and guest houses, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jean Nepo Mbonyumuvunyi, the Commissioner for Private Security Service Providers in RNP, said that security should equally be at the core of their services.

Among the devices that are supposed to be installed are scanners, CTV cameras, fire extinguishers and alarms. Police said the move will ensure that the investors' businesses are protected and also facilitate security organs in case of inquiries on certain incidents.

Mbonyuvunyi also advised the entrepreneurs to employ trained and professional private security service operators.

Some proprietors in the hospitality industry prefer hiring their relatives or friends as security personnel without any training, a practice police says is a security loophole.

"We strongly urge you to only employ skilled security personnel, who know what to do and are able to use various security gadgets," Mbonyumuvunyi said.

Police also reminded the entrepreneurs that serving alcoholic beverages to minors, allowing them in night clubs as well as using their facilities to lure young girls into sexual acts is a crime punishable by law.

Article 219 of the penal code stipulates that "any person who offers or sells alcoholic beverages or tobacco to a child or involves him/her in the sale of such products shall be liable to a term of imprisonment of at least three months but less than six months and a fine of Rwf300, 000 to Rwf1 million or one of these penalties."

The meeting also deliberated on ways to prevent noise pollution.

In Musanze, the vice mayor incharge of Economic Development, Augustin Ndaberewe, praised the role of the hospitality industry in national development.

Ndaberewe called for stronger partnership between those in the service industry and security organs.