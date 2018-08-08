Rwanda: Rwasamanzi Names Squad for CAF U-17 Qualifiers

Rwanda Under-17 national football team head coach Yves Rwasamanzi has named the final 18-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations Cecafa regional qualifiers tournament set for August 11-21 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Following a two-week residential camp that also involved a series of buildup matches to give exposure to the young players, Rwasamanzi unveiled his final squad he hopes will snatch a ticket to next year's Africa U-17 Cup of nations finals also be held in Tanzania.

The final squad is composed of players from Isonga Academy, APR Academy, Shinning Academy, Mukura Academy and Winners Academy.

The players also underwent the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test last week to confirm the real age of each player as one of the many requirements before the final squad is submitted to CAF ahead of the tournament.

At the 10-day qualifiers tournament in Dar, Amavubi Starlets have been pooled in Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan while Group B is composed of Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti and South Sudan.

The Rwandan delegation is scheduled to depart for Tanzania this afternoon ahead of their Group A opening match against Sudan on Saturday.

The winner of the tourney will represent the CECAFA region in the finals of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in May next year.

Rwanda U-17 final squad

Adolphe Hakizimana, Pierre Ishimwe, Zaidu Ishimwe, Jean de Dieu Kwizera, Hesbon Rutonesha, Kevin Mico Ndori, Emmanuel Niyitanga, Jean Rene Ishimwe, Jean Claude Issa Hagumubuzima, Rodrigue Isingizwe, Moise Nyarugabo and Clever Kazungu.

Others are; Innocent Mariza, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Aime Cedrick Nshuti, Eni Niyomugisha, Eric Niyonsenga and Eria Kategaya.