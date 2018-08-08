7 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwasamanzi Names Squad for CAF U-17 Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Under-17 national football team head coach Yves Rwasamanzi has named the final 18-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations Cecafa regional qualifiers tournament set for August 11-21 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Following a two-week residential camp that also involved a series of buildup matches to give exposure to the young players, Rwasamanzi unveiled his final squad he hopes will snatch a ticket to next year's Africa U-17 Cup of nations finals also be held in Tanzania.

The final squad is composed of players from Isonga Academy, APR Academy, Shinning Academy, Mukura Academy and Winners Academy.

The players also underwent the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test last week to confirm the real age of each player as one of the many requirements before the final squad is submitted to CAF ahead of the tournament.

At the 10-day qualifiers tournament in Dar, Amavubi Starlets have been pooled in Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan while Group B is composed of Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti and South Sudan.

The Rwandan delegation is scheduled to depart for Tanzania this afternoon ahead of their Group A opening match against Sudan on Saturday.

The winner of the tourney will represent the CECAFA region in the finals of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in May next year.

Rwanda U-17 final squad

Adolphe Hakizimana, Pierre Ishimwe, Zaidu Ishimwe, Jean de Dieu Kwizera, Hesbon Rutonesha, Kevin Mico Ndori, Emmanuel Niyitanga, Jean Rene Ishimwe, Jean Claude Issa Hagumubuzima, Rodrigue Isingizwe, Moise Nyarugabo and Clever Kazungu.

Others are; Innocent Mariza, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Aime Cedrick Nshuti, Eni Niyomugisha, Eric Niyonsenga and Eria Kategaya.

Rwanda

Parliament To Be Dissolved on Thursday

The lower house is scheduled to be dissolved Thursday as Rwandans prepare to hold elections for new Members of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.