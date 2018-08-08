8 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kisarawe DC Launches 'Operation Jokate' Against Invaders of Forests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julieth Ngarabali News@tz.nationmedia.tz

Kisarawe — Kisarawe District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo has ordered all those carrying out agricultural and livestock activities in Ruvu South and Kazimzumbwi forests in the district to vacate the areas forthwith before she could use force.

Ms Mwegelo issued the order in the evening yesterday while in the Ruvu South forest, where she was with members of the district's defence and security committee together with officials of Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) to remove invaders there.

While in the forest, the new DC also launched the "Operation Jokate" that aimed to search for and remove those invaders that did not want to observe the laws and procedures of the national forest reserves.

Ms Mwegelo says the six-day-operation effectively started on August 07, whereby over 150 herds of cattle were seized while grazing within the forest and that owners of the livestock were still being pursued.

"Due to the directives of Coastal Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo, I have decided to start my operation with the Ruvu South forest after being hinted there were some intruders there. I will ensure I supervise the operation effectively and all the forests are protected," said Ms Mwegelo

She wanted residents living close to the forest to respect boundaries and the existing procedures so to avoid facing the country's laws.

For her part, TFS East Zone Manager Caroline Makundo said the Ruvu South forest had been devastated by agricultural and livestock activities, vowing that the operation of removing the invaders would be conducted day and night for six days consecutively.

Tanzania

Gold Production Triples in Geita

BANNED transportation of carbon from Geita to other regions has in just three months tripled production of gold in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.