Tanzania: Kisarawe DC Launches 'Operation Jokate' Against Invaders of Forests

Kisarawe — Kisarawe District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo has ordered all those carrying out agricultural and livestock activities in Ruvu South and Kazimzumbwi forests in the district to vacate the areas forthwith before she could use force.

Ms Mwegelo issued the order in the evening yesterday while in the Ruvu South forest, where she was with members of the district's defence and security committee together with officials of Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) to remove invaders there.

While in the forest, the new DC also launched the "Operation Jokate" that aimed to search for and remove those invaders that did not want to observe the laws and procedures of the national forest reserves.

Ms Mwegelo says the six-day-operation effectively started on August 07, whereby over 150 herds of cattle were seized while grazing within the forest and that owners of the livestock were still being pursued.

"Due to the directives of Coastal Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo, I have decided to start my operation with the Ruvu South forest after being hinted there were some intruders there. I will ensure I supervise the operation effectively and all the forests are protected," said Ms Mwegelo

She wanted residents living close to the forest to respect boundaries and the existing procedures so to avoid facing the country's laws.

For her part, TFS East Zone Manager Caroline Makundo said the Ruvu South forest had been devastated by agricultural and livestock activities, vowing that the operation of removing the invaders would be conducted day and night for six days consecutively.