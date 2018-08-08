Rwanda: Kayiranga Parts Ways With Alliance Sports Club

Rwandan Jean Baptiste Kayiranga has stepped down as head coach of the Tanzania's Vodacom Premier League side Alliance Sports Club barely after two months in charge.

According to reports in Tanzania, the former Rayon Sports coach and club decided to terminate the contract on mutual consent.

The 49-year old joined the Tanzanian side in May and both parties had agreed he would be paid US$ 2000 per month, which the club failed to meet and told the coach to take half of what is stated in the contract.

"Before coming to coach She-Amavubi in Cecafa last month, they (club management) said they had no budget to sign new players at the moment and freed me for three weeks. I also had agreed I was not going to be paid for the month of July," Kayiranga told Times Sport yesterday.

"Reporting back to the club from Cecafa, they abruptly suggested to me to manage their women's team and take a cut-by-half salary - which i declined," he further explained.

Previously, Kayiranga coached Rayon Sports, Pepiniere FC, Kiyovu SC, Mukura and Gicumbi.