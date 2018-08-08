Tanzania: 13 Alleged Digital Thieves Arraigned

THIRTEEN people alleged to have been deceitfully demanding money from members of the public were arraigned in a Dar es Salaam court yesterday, charged with five counts, including money laundering.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Kelvin Mhina at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court were Boniface Maombe, David Luvanda, Moshi Sungura, Amos Bosco, Lule Kadenge, Jofrey Kapangamwaka, William Nturo, Regius Mauka, Collins Mwang'omolan, Francis Kapalata, Kasonde Kapela, Enock Mwandaji and Pascal Kiatu.

Apart from laundering 154m/-, other charges against the accused include conspiracy to commit an offence, publication of false information in a computer system and transmission of unsolicited electronic messages.

They were not allowed to enter any plea to the charges because the prosecution has decided to file the counts under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, rendering the lower court with no jurisdiction totry the case.

Magistrate Mhina therefore remanded the accused, directing that they may seek bail pending the trial before the High Court's Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division, if they so wished.

He adjourned the case to August 21, 2018 for another mention as the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Tumaini Kweka, Senior State Attorneys Mutalemwa Kishenyi, Nassoro Katuga and Patrick Mwita, as well as State Attorney Faraji Nguka, told the court that investigations are incomplete.

The prosecution alleged thaton diverse dates between March and June 2018 in Dar es Salaam Commercial City, Rukwa region and other places in the country, all accused conspired to commit the offence of sending unsolicited messages.

The court heard that within the same period and places, knowingly, all accused published false information in the form of short massages in the computer system with intent to deceive.

Between March and June 2018, with intent to defraud, all accused allegedly initiated the transmission of unsolicited electronic messages to various people purporting to show that they posses and exercise occult powers.

The court further heard that within the same period and places in the country, with intent to defraud, the accused initiated the transmission of unsolicited electronic messages.

According to the prosecution, the accused directly engaged themselves in the transaction that involved 154,032,830/-, which they knew were proceeds of a predicate offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

The arraignment of the accused was witnessed by several people, including Acting Director of Legal Affairs with Tanzania Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Joannes Karungura who strongly warned people bent on violating the cyber laws.

He warned that all people involved in sending unsolicited electronic messages will not be spared, as they will be traced and subsequently arrested.

He said TCRA will not hesitate to take serious punitive legal measures against those caught in the malpractices.