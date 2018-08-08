8 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Museveni Jets in Tomorrow for Oneday Working Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni is expected in the country tomorrow for a one-day working tour.

According to a statement by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, the visit's major objective is to cement the bilateral cooperation and good neighbourliness between the two East African nations.

President John Mafuguli is scheduled to receive his guest at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

While at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the two Heads of State will hold private talks before President Magufuli hosts lunch for the visiting Ugandan leader.

President Museveni is expected back home on the same day.

Tanzania

Gold Production Triples in Geita

BANNED transportation of carbon from Geita to other regions has in just three months tripled production of gold in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.