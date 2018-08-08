Tanzania: Museveni Jets in Tomorrow for Oneday Working Visit

UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni is expected in the country tomorrow for a one-day working tour.

According to a statement by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, the visit's major objective is to cement the bilateral cooperation and good neighbourliness between the two East African nations.

President John Mafuguli is scheduled to receive his guest at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

While at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the two Heads of State will hold private talks before President Magufuli hosts lunch for the visiting Ugandan leader.

President Museveni is expected back home on the same day.