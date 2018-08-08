7 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Peace Cup Semis - Sunrise Upset Rayon Sports in First-Leg

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise FC stunned Rayon Sports 2-1 in the first-leg of their semi-finals tie in Peace Cup to edge closer to to what would be a historic final berth in the tournament.

The Nyagatare -based side scored in either half to ensure a home victory at Nyagatare grounds. Cyrien Sinamenye opened the scoring as early as in the second minute before Moussa Souva doubled the lead in the 50th minute.

Cameroon-born striker Christ Mbondi netted the consolation goal for the Blues in injury time.

After yesterday's defeat, the eight-time league champions will be hoping to turn tables when they host Sunrise FC for the return-leg on Thursday at Kigali Stadium. A draw will be enough for the visitors to sail through to the August 12 final.

In the meantime, APR will be up against Mukura VS on Wednesday in their return-leg following the two sides' goal spoils last Friday in Huye District.

Winners of the 2018 Peace Cup, whose final is set for August 12, will represent Rwanda in CAF Confederation Cup.

Monday

Sunrise 2-1Rayon

Rwanda

Parliament To Be Dissolved on Thursday

The lower house is scheduled to be dissolved Thursday as Rwandans prepare to hold elections for new Members of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.