Rwanda: Peace Cup Semis - Sunrise Upset Rayon Sports in First-Leg

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise FC stunned Rayon Sports 2-1 in the first-leg of their semi-finals tie in Peace Cup to edge closer to to what would be a historic final berth in the tournament.

The Nyagatare -based side scored in either half to ensure a home victory at Nyagatare grounds. Cyrien Sinamenye opened the scoring as early as in the second minute before Moussa Souva doubled the lead in the 50th minute.

Cameroon-born striker Christ Mbondi netted the consolation goal for the Blues in injury time.

After yesterday's defeat, the eight-time league champions will be hoping to turn tables when they host Sunrise FC for the return-leg on Thursday at Kigali Stadium. A draw will be enough for the visitors to sail through to the August 12 final.

In the meantime, APR will be up against Mukura VS on Wednesday in their return-leg following the two sides' goal spoils last Friday in Huye District.

Winners of the 2018 Peace Cup, whose final is set for August 12, will represent Rwanda in CAF Confederation Cup.

Monday

Sunrise 2-1Rayon