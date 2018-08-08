8 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Clerics Praise Magufuli for His Good Performance

RELIGIOUS leaders from Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) and Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) have praised President John Magufuli for his good performance in his leadership since he took office after the 2015 general election.

Speaking yesterday at the State House, the religious leaders hailed President Magufuli's efforts in improving social services, including the construction of transport infrastructures and public buildings.

They also expressed their satisfaction on efforts made by the Head of State in restoring discipline in public service, spearheading fight against corruption and theft of public funds, proper supervision of national resources, especially minerals, provision of free basic education, improving health services and fighting for the poor, including farmers.

The members of the clergy asked the public to accord the president full cooperation so that he could do more for the benefit of the country.

CCT leaders who met President Magufuli yesterday include CCT Chairperson Bishop Anilikisa Cheyo, CCT First Vice Chairperson Bishop Frederick Shoo, Second Vice Chairperson Bishop Jacob Chimeledya and CCT Secretary General Reverend Moses Matonya.

TEC leaders who met the president include its President Bishop Gervas Nyaisonga, Vice President Bishop Flavian Kasala and Secretary General Padre Charles Kitima.

The leaders also thanked President Magufuli for his accepting their plea to have audience with him and hold talks on the relations between the Churches and the government.

They expressed their commitment to work closely with the government and supervise their religious institutions to perform its divine role for the benefit of the public.

On his part, President Magufuli expressed his gratitude for their (religious leaders) quest to meet him. He told them that the government acknowledged and appreciated an important role played by various denominations in the country.

He said his government would continue working with the churches (denominations) for the benefit of the public. "I assure you that I am ready to work with you and I will always be with you. Go and discharge your responsibilities confidently.

Don't hesitate to let me know in case you have something that you need to know. Go and preach about peace, love, solidarity and patriotism to the public," President Magufuli urged.

