8 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Re-Verify Own Products Before Sales, TBs Orders

By Bernard Lugongo

Simiyu — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has given threemonth ultimatum to companies producing products falling under Compulsory Standards Category (CSC) to re-verify their own products to establish if they still comply with their standards.

The ultimatum was issued here, in Simiyu at Nyakabindi Ward, where the nation marks the 25th Nanenane celebrations with different manufacturers of various products presiding over.

Issuing the directive, TBS's Director General, Dr Yusuf Ngenya, further stressed: "During this period of three months we want all manufacturers to have their products re-verified so that they supply quality products in the market."

Making the announcement at the Nanenane grounds yesterday, he pointed out that they reached the decision after realising that some manufacturers were producing and bringing their products to the market without adhering to the laid down procedures.

"It's against the law and procedures to bring to the market products whose quality have not been proven... we will not bear with producers who violate such procedures. After the three-month deadline, TBS would embark on operations to cleanse substandard products from the local market," Dr Ngenya vowed.

The Director further said: "But as for now, through the exhibitions and various media, the bureau will continue educating the public and encourage the manufacturers to verify their products' standards."

For imported products, Dr Ngenya assured the public that they will continue to control importation of substandard goods via the country's gateways.

He reminded the importers to ensure that goods they import into the country are equally inspected by the TBS agents, besides asking their countries of origin to do so before shipping them to Tanzania.

By doing so, it will help the local market to have quality goods assurance, which protects local industries and bring fair competition. Some of the items debated during the occasion include foodstuffs, construction equipment, lubricants and petrol products, which are usually labelled with the TBS's Standards Mark of Quality seals.

The Standards Mark of Quality was hinted a symbol which manufacturers may use to promote their products, and consumers seek as prima facie evidence of quality. These products, if not keenly verified were said to cause health, environmental and safety hazards.

