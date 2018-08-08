8 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government Sets Targets for Water Boards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji — Government has developed targets for water boards aimed at improving their performance in the provision of water to their consumers.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha disclosed this on Monday when he toured a water intake point for Central Region Water Board in Mchinji.

He said the targets will encourage water boards to improve on water quality as well as increase its quantity to meet the country's growing demand for water supply.

"As a ministry, we have developed targets which the water boards are supposed to meet to improve water quantity and quality and to develop projects which will expand their water sources because the population is growing," he explained.

Mwanamvekha added that the set benchmarks are intended to improve financial performance of the institutions by ensuring that they are as efficient as possible.

The Minister noted that frequent rupturing of water pipes is affecting water supply in some areas thereby urging the water boards to update their systems by replacing old pipes with new ones.

He then advised people in the country to conserve forests especially in catchment areas for water sources used by water boards to ensure that water supply is available all year round.

The Manager for CRWB in Mchinji, Raymond Nkhata, commended the Minister for visiting the institution saying he had motivated them to work hard to improve water supply in the district.

Malawi

Malawians Debate Leaked Letter On 'Satanic' Quota System - North Students Affected in New Cut-Off Point

Malawians have been taking to social media to express their misgivings to the controversial quota system that requires… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.