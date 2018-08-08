Namibia: Down Syndrome Association Gets New Home At Moreson Special School

The Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) recently opened their new offices, which are now housed at Moreson Special School in Windhoek.

At the official opening Eline van der Linden of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia thanked all supporters of the Association and said that unfortunately it seemed as if society was still embarrassed about its differently-abled citizens and instead of embracing and helping those Namibians, tended to isolate and ignore.

"It is that attitude that is probably the biggest challenge for people of different ability in Namibia. When there is acceptance, the willingness to make a plan to help and support will be there. Without acceptance people with Down Syndrome and others with different abilities will continue to be excluded from society, from learning, from health care and supportive therapies, from reaching their full potential and participation in society and contribution to society. At the Association we believe that inclusion is the way forward for people with different abilities in Namibia - and that is what underlines our approach in the work we do," van der Linden said.

Both Moreson and the Association are beneficiaries of the FirstRand Foundation Trust.

"We are a proud supporter of these organisations and love seeing cooperation and partnership within our communities, and even amongst beneficiaries to create a better world. Even the entertainment today is by the Youth Orchestra of Namibia, which is also supported by Foundation," Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager at FirstRand said.