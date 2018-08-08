Roodepoort golfer Tyran van Lieshout put on a wonderful short-game display to take pole position in the second round of the Big Easy IGT #7 at Randpark Golf Club on Tuesday.

The 2018 Gauteng North Mid-Amateur Open champion overcame trouble off the tees with hot irons and a sizzling putter, and fired two eagles and five birdies for a six-under-par 66.

He finished on nine under with a two-shot lead over Pretoria pair Paul Boshoff and Hendrikus Stoop, and Teddy Mathebula from Nelspruit.

'It's a mulligan, but I'll take it,' laughed Van Lieshout. 'Seriously, that was quite unexpected, but it feels pretty good to shoot two rounds in the sixties.

'It's always special to play at Randpark, because I became a member here at 17 and only recently moved to Ruimsig. The last time I played the Bushwillow course was during the Pro Shop Northern Amateur in March. A month later, I began my PGA Teaching Diploma under John Dickson at The Els Club Copperleaf and I had to give up my amateur status to join the PGA of SA.

'I'm highly competitive and loved playing the Open Amateur and Mid-Amateur circuits. It's so great to have the Big Easy IGT and IGT Challenge Tours to keep competitive. But to be leading after two rounds is Christmas come early.'

Van Lieshout began the second round two off the pace, but took care of the deficit with an eagle at the 12th.

'That was a great way to start the day,' said the 33-year-old. 'I got a pretty good tee shot away, hit 6-iron to 15 feet and boxed the eagle putt. I kept the round going nicely with some pars and made another birdie after a good drive down 18th.

'I hit a great tee shot at the 1st and had 165m to the flag, so I hit 9-iron pin-high left and knocked in another 15-footer for eagle.'

Van Lieshout made a great bogey at the 2nd after a terrible tee shot that disappeared into the trees and rallied with a brace of birdies at the 3rd and 4th to go six under, but gave two shots back with a double-bogey at the par-four 5th.

'Another dreadful tee shot with the wrong club,' he said. 'The ball disappeared and I had to reload. When that happens, you have to make your peace very quickly and find a way to limit the damage. I was happy to walk away with a double. Anyway, I got the shots back with a chip-in birdie at 17th and a birdie finish at the final hole.

'It's going to be really nice to tee it up in the last group in the final round. I live for that pressure. Now that I'm playing less, I'm going to savour every moment.'

The leader will keep the trio tied for second firmly in his sights.

Boshoff racked up eight birdies for a 67, former IGT Challenge Tour winner Stoop also eagled the 1st on his way to 69 and 45-year-old Mathebula signed for 68 that included eagles at the 1st and 3rd holes.

First-round leaders Andrew Carlsson, Matthew Rushton and amateur Keelan van Wyk will have their work cut out to make up for lost ground.

Carlsson and Ernie Els Fancourt Foundation member Van Wyk are five shots adrift after carding rounds of 73, while Rushton finished eight shots off the pace after a second round 76.

Second Round Scores

All competitors SA unless otherwise specified; amateurs indicated as AMA

135 - Tyran van Lieshout 69 66

137 - Paul Boshoff 70 67, Hendrikus Stoop 68 69, Teddy Mathebula 69 68

139 - Stals Swart AMA 69 70

140 - Andrew Carlsson 67 73, Juran Dreyer 73 67, Jason Rossiter 71 69, Keelan van Wyk AMA 67 73, Stuart Smith (BOT) 71 69

141 - Conway Kunneke 69 72, Tokkie van den Berg 71 70

142 - Jeff Inglis (ENG) 71 71, DK Kim (KOR) 70 72, Stefan Wears-Taylor 71 71, Hayden Griffiths 72 70

143 - Cameron Moralee 71 72, Caylum Boon AMA 71 72, Dwayne Basson 70 73, Stephan Erasmus 71 72, Liam Clinton AMA 68 75, Jaco van der Merwe AMA 69 74, Matthew Rushton 67 76, Ruan Korb 71 72, Daniel Hammond 69 74, Eric Nel 73 70, Matt Bright 73 70, Andrew Burmester 71 72

144 - Jason Roets 69 75, Albert Venter 74 70, Zabastian de Jager 74 70, Marco de Beer 73 71

145 - Irvin Mazibuko 72 73, Neil Cheetham (ENG) 73 72, Romano Saincic 72 73, Albert Visser 74 71, Arno Pretorius 75 70, Ruhan van Dijk 74 71, Chandler Shaw AMA 69 76, Francois Coetzee 73 72, Peetie van der Merwe 71 74, Luke Brown 74 71

Missed the cut:

146 - John McClean (NIR) 72 74, Michael-James Steyn 72 74, Michael Kok 72 74, Christopher van der Merwe AMA 77 69, Brett Liddle 70 76, Richard Maree 72 74

147 - Greg Bentley (ZIM) 73 74, Jonathan Waschefort 71 76, Alpheus Kelapile 73 74, Angus Ellis-Cole AMA 69 78, Matthew Spacey 74 73, Ricki Dembo 74 73

148 - PH McIntyre 74 74, Michael Pfeifer 76 72, Keaton Slatter 75 73, Bryce Myburgh 73 75, Matthew Hands AMA 69 79

149 - Phumlani Maluka 77 72, Mitchell Lightfoot AMA 76 73, Keanu Pestana AMA 74 75, Michael Dreyer 74 75

150 - Jason Diab 75 75, Divan Marais 72 78, Chase Paton AMA 78 72, Jay Fourie 74 76, Leon Vorster 73 77, Louis Botha 79 71, Tumelo Molloyi 73 77, Jesse Jacobs AMA 75 75

151 - Matthew Rossouw AMA 76 75, CJ Levey 76 75

152 - Warric Dyers 76 76, Duan Nagel AMA 73 79, Thabo Moraba 79 73, Neville Mitchell AMA 77 75, Thabiso Ngcobo 76 76, Leon Visser 76 76, Nicholas Souranis AMA 73 79, Andi Dill 76 76

153 - Dylan Mostert 77 76, Ricardo Towell 76 77

154 - Shaun van Tonder 77 77, Maritz Wessels 75 79, Quintin Crause 74 80, Hanish Nagrani (ZIM) 79 75, Gerard du Plooy 73 81

155 - Shalan Govender 78 77, Gilson Filho (BRA) 76 79, Mohit Mediratta (KEN) 76 79, Karl Lehmacher 76 79

156 - Wayne du Toit 77 79, Gary Daoust (BEL) 74 82

159 - Christian MacGregor AMA 78 81

161 - Christiaan Pretorius 76 85

162 - Liam Labuschagne AMA 81 81, Jonathan George AMA 79 83, Nicklas van Wyk AMA 79 83

163 - Neo Mokgatle AMA 84 79, Terence Archibald AMA 80 83

164 - Christiaan Greyling 84 80

173 - Trevor Barnes (CAN) 83 90

WDN - Dylan Kok 74 WDN

RTD - Neal Herman 80 RTD