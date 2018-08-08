Uganda: Hepatitis B Vaccine Runs Out, More Than 1,000 At Risk

More than 1,000 people are reportedly at risk of missing the second immunisation cycle against Hepatitis B due to stock-outs at Bupandengo Health Centre III in Nawanyago Sub-county, Kamuli District.

According to the officer-in-charge of the health centre, Mr Vincent Naika, the facility had the Hepatitis B vaccine for about two weeks yet more than 1,000 people are due for the second dose.

Mr Naika was speaking during an advocacy for better health public dialogue organised by Path at Nawanyago Sub-county headquarters on Monday.

"This means the affected people will have to start the dose afresh. The challenge I am seeing with the shortage of the vaccine is that some of these people may become resistant to the drug once they contract the disease," he said.

Mr Naika quoted the Kamuli District health officer, Dr Aggrey Batesaki, as saying that shortage of vaccine was a problem countrywide and that the Ministry of Health promised to solve "this problem that is causing fear among residents".

Screened

He revealed that so far, about 3,000 people have been screened for Hepatitis B at the health facility since May, 40 tested positive and were referred to Jinja Referral Hospital for treatment.

The Nawanyago Sub-county chairperson, Mr Shaban Kagoda, accused some staff at the health centre of charging people for immunisation, especially when they sense that the vaccines are about to get finished.

He regretted this trend saying the vaccine is supposed to be administered free of charge.

Mr Naika, however, refuted this allegation, saying patients are only asked to buy syringes.

"One thousand stock-out of Hepatitis B drugs? They can't be serious. We have more than enough; how can anyone talk about Hepatitis B stock-out?" Dan Kimosho, National Medical Stores spokesperson