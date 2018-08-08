8 August 2018

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology will host the 5th National ICT Summit from 15 to 17 October in Windhoek.

The Ministry at a launch event on Tuesday said this year's summit will be held under the theme, "Digital transformation for an ICT Smart Namibia".

Telecommunication giants like MTC Namibia, Telcom Namibia, Huawei and MTN will be among the heavy weight sponsors for this year's event.

The Information Minister, Stanley Simataa said at this year's summit, they intend to engage the stakeholders and unpack what it means to be smart in the ICT industry to both the public, government and private sectors, so as to make ICT an enabler for socio-economic development.

The summit provides a golden platform to appreciate the trends, progress and challenges we have encountered in our quest to be at the level of other nations globally. It will also serve as a platform to expose the youth to the growing ICT sector," he added.

Simataa said in the ICT space, young people are the drivers of new ideas, inventions as they have unlimited appetite to innovate, hence their participation in this year's event is vital.

The Information Permanent Secretary, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana at the event also said he believes the current youth create the future and should be part of it.

Meanwhile, the ministry at the launch also unveiled the new branding of the Summit, and Ua-Ndjarakana said that this move was needed to re-brand the way of thinking towards the ICT industry in the country.

Caption: Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa at the launch of the 5th national ICT summit as well as the unveiling of the new re-branded look for the event.

