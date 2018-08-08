7 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: APRC Condemns Assault On GRTS Crew

It has come to the notice of the National Executive Committee of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction, APRC, that some people confronted and seized the video camera of GRTS crew at BUJINGA, during the burial ceremony of our dear mother AJARATOU FATOU ASOMBI BOJANG.

The National Executive Committee under the leadership of Alhajie Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta, vehemently condemned this unfortunate action and disassociates itself completely.

In the circumstance, we sincerely apologise to the management and staff of GRTS for this regrettable action. We are a disciplined party that does not condone violence and indiscipline in any form, and call on all party members to conform to the noble values we are always known for.

