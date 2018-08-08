7 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia-Eligible Kandji Retain Player of the Month Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Macoumba Kandji has been voted Finnish premier league's player of the month. The 31-year-old scoops the gong ahead of a number of competitors.

Born to a Gambian mother, Macoumba retains the award for July after first clinching it in June. A selection done by league players, sees the striker leading the charts.

His voting reels hot on the back of impressive displays which had him netting a combined eleven goals, the third highest scorer in the Scandinavian top tier.

He was on target in his club fourth-placed Honka eventual 3-3 stalemate with Ilves last Saturday with the Scorpion-eligible plundering in the opening goal after just five minutes ticked.

The towering front-man joined Honka, a club that also has Demba Savage in its books, in May on a free transfer after departing another Finnish top flight outfit Inter-Turku -current club of Abdoulie Mansally.

Gambia

Most Gambians Approve of Their President, Gallup Poll Shows

Coming off more than two decades of authoritarian rule, roughly three-fourths of Gambians approve of new President Adama… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.