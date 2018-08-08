Gambia-Eligible Kandji Retain Player of the Month Prize

Macoumba Kandji has been voted Finnish premier league's player of the month. The 31-year-old scoops the gong ahead of a number of competitors.

Born to a Gambian mother, Macoumba retains the award for July after first clinching it in June. A selection done by league players, sees the striker leading the charts.

His voting reels hot on the back of impressive displays which had him netting a combined eleven goals, the third highest scorer in the Scandinavian top tier.

He was on target in his club fourth-placed Honka eventual 3-3 stalemate with Ilves last Saturday with the Scorpion-eligible plundering in the opening goal after just five minutes ticked.

The towering front-man joined Honka, a club that also has Demba Savage in its books, in May on a free transfer after departing another Finnish top flight outfit Inter-Turku -current club of Abdoulie Mansally.