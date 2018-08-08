7 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Trial of Mohamed Sowe of GDC Adjourned

Tagged:

Related Topics

The trial of Mohammed Sowe of the Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) at the Basse Magistrates' Court was adjourned yesterday. Mr Sowe is charged with assault and damage of property and is been tried by Magistrate Omar Jabang. It is alleged that Mohammed Sowe assaulted one Ebrima Baldeh and damaged his T-shirt.

Lawyer Fatty, counsel for the accused was absent but the accused was present. In a similar case, the National Assembly member for Jimara Constituency and three other GDC members were discharged on 23 July 2018 on the charge of assault when their case withdrawn.

Upon the request of the prosecutor for an adjournment, the trial Magistrate adjourned the matter till 2nd and 3rd September, 2013.

Gambia

Most Gambians Approve of Their President, Gallup Poll Shows

Coming off more than two decades of authoritarian rule, roughly three-fourths of Gambians approve of new President Adama… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.