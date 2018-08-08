8 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Opens New Week On Low Key

By Halili Letea News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) opened the week in a low note after its market capitalisation dwindled by Sh68 billion to Sh22,250 billion on Monday from Sh22,318 billion recorded on Friday.

The decrease market capitalization was a result of fall in share prices among cross-listed companies included Acacia (ACA), by 1.1 per cent to Sh3,600 on Monday from Sh3,640 on Friday, National Investment Company (Nicol) by 3.28 per cent to Sh295 from Sh305 on that period.

Other companies which experienced the same doom were Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) by 0.92 per cent to Sh1,080 and East African Breweries (EABL) by 0.59 per cent to Sh5,070 on Monday. The decrease in share prices for cross listed companies has also resulted into a shrink in DSE indices. DSE all share index (DSEI) went down by 7.13 per cent to 2,308.33 points on Monday from 2,315.46 points on Friday, while Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell by 0.26 per cent to 4,208.63 points to 4,208.89 points respectively.

On an opening day, a total turnover of Sh119.86 million from 660,305 shares traded in 29 deals was recorded.

Foreign investors injected Sh104.47 million through buying shares. The amount accounted for 87.16 per cent of all shares purchase, while local investors injected 12.84 per cent of the buying value.

The market report shows that all shares floated on that day were floated by local investors by hundred per cent.

