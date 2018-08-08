Tanzania: NEC - Manji's Ward to Get New Councillor in Sept By-Elections

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced forthcoming by-elections for 21 wards in 10 Regions in the Mainland and in Zanzibar, including Mbagala Kuu ward where business tycoon Yusuf Manji was councillor.

Electoral Commission Election Director Dr Athuman Kihamia revealed this on August 7, 2018 when announcing the wards involved in the September 16 by-elections.

Mr Manji lost credentials to serve as Mbagala Kuu councillors in 2017 on failure to attend six full council meetings consecutively in 2016. This was at a time when he was being held under custody for economic and national security charges that were leveled against him by the state.

Dr Kihamia made his statement on Tuesday following reports of 21 vacant wards in 15 municipals that were issued by the deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Selemani Jafo.

The by-elections will also involve three parliamentary seats of Korogwe Rural, Ukonga and Monduli.

"The councillor positions in these areas are due to various reasons including death, resignation, failure to attend council meetings, and losing party membership," he said.

Dr Kihamia also said that election forms will be issued from August 17-23, appointment of candidates will be done on August 23 while election campaigns will be held from August 24 to September 15.