8 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chicken Prices in Dar Increase As Supply Falls

By Halili Letea News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The city is currently facing a huge shortage of chicken resulting in increased consumer prices to three months high.

A survey carried out in various chicken markets in the city including Kisutu, Tegeta, Ilala and Shekilango revealed that retail prices for chicken has increased by nearly 40 per cent in the last three months.

It was noted during the survey that the retail prices for chickens rose to Sh7,000 and Sh8,000 during the opening of this week from an average of Sh6,000 mid-May depending on chicken weight.

The wholesale prices have also jumped to an average of Sh7,500 per chicken from Sh5,500 respectively.

Wholesalers attributed price escalation to low supply and also higher costs of chicks from breeders.

"Wholesale prices have increased in farms (chicken farmers) as some have reduced production due to escalating chicks and poultry feeds," said Mr Abdalla Mohammed a wholesaler and retailer at Kisutu market.

He said increased prices of chickens have also discouraged consumers as they are continuing to shrink.

"The quantity of chickens I'm currently selling is lower than the one I used to sell two weeks or a month ago," he told The Citizen in an interview. Farmers say the increased prices of chickens are a result of higher costs of production.

"Prices of poultry food has increased to Sh65,000 from Sh60,000 recorded two months ago while prices for vaccinations have also increased," said Ms Neema Justine a chicken breeder based in Kitunda in the city.

Meanwhile, the increased prices of poultry feeds, chicks and vaccinations have also pushed up prices of eggs.

