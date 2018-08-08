Ghana: McDan Foundation Provides Classrooms, Bungalow for Teong Community

The McDan Foundation is constructing a six-unit classroom block for the Teong Primary School in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, in an effort to improve teaching and learning in the northern part of the country

In addition, the schools would have facilities including a two-bedroom house for the headmaster, a staff room as well as furniture, stationery and teaching and learning materials.

The 'Teong project' valued at about GH¢1.2 million is expected to be completed in three months.

It is in response to media reports that highlighted the plight of pupils and teachers in the 15- year-old community-initiated school.

According to the reports, the school, with a population of 240 from class one to six, had only four classrooms as a result of which classes had been merged while some pupils , due to lack of furniture , sat on the floor to study.

Others sat on the bare ground under trees and used same for writing.

Dr Daniel Mckorley, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies briefed the Journalist in Accra yesterday, after a sod-cutting ceremony held at the at the school last week.

The business mogul who is the Gugba Naa of Tamale said he was saddened by the condition of the school and decided to rescue it in line with the foundation's educational projects.

"It saddens my heart to see that our children in the 21st century should be having such education. I am personally taking this task on myself to eliminate as many schools under trees as possible," he said.

Recounting his humble beginning, Dr. Mckorley said he would ensure that future leaders did not go through the hard times he went through while growing stating that "I do not want these children to grow up to be failures."

On the campaign to rescue of schools under poor conditions, he said the foundation was partnering some corporate bodies to contribute to a fund for the project which would be officially launched soon.

He said the project would be replicated in the southern part of the country while foundation's educational projects being done across the country would continue.

Dr Mckorley called on stakeholders in the private sector to come aboard to complement government's efforts to improve education as the government could not bear the responsibility alone.

Government on the other hand, he urged, to create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive including tax rebates and give back to the country through Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He lauded the media for bringing to the fore harrowing conditions people in rural areas lived for benevolent persons to help and urged them to continue to be the voice of the voiceless.

The McDan foundation has undertaken several projects in education, domestic care, health and sports sectors. The Moot court at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is one of such projects.