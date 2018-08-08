Ghana: Glory Hills International Sch Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Glory Hills International School on Saturday held its 10th anniversary in Accra on the theme "Ten years of comprehensive education: our hallmark."

The director of the school, Reverend Alex Boakye-Yiadom, in his speech said the school over the years continued to give exposure to students with opportunities like hard spell contest and Global contest in Dubai.

He added that the institution was keen in instilling good moral values and building confidence in students.

The President of Christian Professional Fellowship and The Women Health Advocate-Ghana, advised parents and students to be good ambassadors of the school, while commending management and staff for their hard work

He said it took visionary parents to believe in a dream that started small, adding that on this part of the world people would like to associate themselves with things that were already established.

In her welcome address, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs Georgina Obeng, thanked the Almighty God for how far they have come and the effort put in place to ensure a very conducive environment for the children to attain the best educational and moral excellence, hence the theme for the occasion.

Justice Kwesi Dadson, who chaired the function, added that not every institution live up to 10 years of comprehensive education, therefore, the need to celebrate the occasion.

Activities marking the occasion included a health walk to Peduase lodge in the Eastern Region, free medical health screening exercise, and food bazaar also by the school.

In all, 44 pupils graduated from kindergarten to class one and 11 from class six to Junior High, and were awarded certificates.

Present at the ceremony were Municipal Director of Education, La-Nkwantanana, Mrs Patty Assan, the Member of Parliament for Adenta, Yaw Buaben Asamoah.