Ghana: 20 Offinso Communities to Get Connected to National Grid By End of Year

Work is progressing steadily on the extension of electricity supply from the national grid to about 20 mainly deprived communities in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

Thanks to Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development who is working hard to ensure government's approval of the project.

The beneficiary communities are Mankranso, Biemso, Apenteng, Akrofoa, AdaaNkwanta, Asotwe, Bobra, Kyerebogya and Konkon..

The rest are Nyamebekyere No1, Papasisi, Awendabi, Nsanuafie, Saaneso No1, Saaneso No2, Bosomponso, Nkwaankwaa, Krakrom and Dweneho.

Mr D K Asare Boakye, the District Chief Executive said in a chat here at the week-end that Kwamens Electrical Engineering Limited, a Kumasi based firm, engaged on the project commenced work about two months ago and will be completed before the end of this year.

A number of high and low tension poles have already been erected in some of the communities, he said.

Commending Mr Ntim for his unique role in getting the project started, the DCE also praised the Akufo-Addo government for making it a reality, in tune with its pledge to open up the rural parts of the country.

Mr Boakye was optimistic that the project would help to open up the area and improve the living standards of the people.

Besides helping to reduce the rural-urban drift of the youth, he said, the project would facilitate the establishment of cottage industries in the area.