Ghana: JH Mensah to Be Given State Burial

By Times Reporter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that government will honour the late John Henry Mensah with a state burial which will be held on Friday August 17.

The President made this announcement yesterday when the family of the late J.H. Mensah paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

In his brief remarks, President Akufo-Addo noted that J.H Mensah mentored him and many members of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, as well as many of the Members of Parliament who entered the House in 1996.

"From the days of Presidents Nkrumah through to Busia, and eventually Rawlings and J.A Kufuor, if there be anyone worthy of mention to have served his country well, then," the President said.

He, thus, described J.H. Mensah's passing as "a huge loss to this nation," and assured the family, therefore, that a befitting burial ceremony will be given to him.

J.H Mensah was a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party. He served the country from 1953, till his passing on August 12, 2018, at the ripe old age of 89.

His last official appointment was in 2005, when he was appointed Senior Minister by the second President of the Fourth Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor.

