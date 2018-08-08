Ghana: Twifo Hemang Assembly Members Lament Over Absence of DCE

Assembly members at Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District in the Central Region have asked the President to take steps to replace the absentee District Chief Executive.

The Assembly members stated that the absence of Emmanuel Kojo Nannah from office for over a year has had dire consequences on the District.

Mr Nannah has been unwell due to ill health causing a vacuum which the assembly members insisted had created a lot of challenges including financial malfeasance and indiscipline among staff of the assembly.

"The worrying situation is that, the Assembly awards contracts to themselves, specifically to the District Engineer in the name of the Assembly's Works Department," the assembly members said in a petition they sent to the Regional Minister.

"Among other accusations is that the management of the Assembly has paid all the contract sum of GH¢69,909 for a project reported by the assembly to be on-going at Jukwa market.

"No signs of progress of work can be seen at the market and any verification can be ascertained by simply walking to Jukwa market.

"Lateness and absenteeism are the order at the Assembly, as late as 10.00 am, workers can be seen reporting to work and at break time, they are gone and by 3:00pm almost all of them have left.

"The Chief Executive has due to his ill health created an office at home where he signs work document, a situation we [assembly members] find worrisome.

"Since his swearing in as the DCE, he has attended only one Assembly meeting, even with the one meeting, there was unrest and the meeting ended abruptly after which he felt sick.

"We want the President to delegate the Regional Minister or his deputy to act in the stead of the indisposed DCE or appoint a new DCE altogether.

"We also want investigations into the issues of financial malfeasance raised and any official culpable should be made to face the law," the statement. -myjoyonline.com