Ghana: Kongo D/A Basic School to Get Three-Unit Classroom Block

The Shai Osudoku District Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Akuffo, has the cut sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Kongo D/A Basic School at Kongo to replace a dilapidated one.

The project valued at GHS 250, 297.14 being undertaken by Grand Touch construction is expected to be completed in four months.

The facility when completed would have an office, a store, a washroom and other ancillary facilities.

Mr Akuffo said the new classroom block would help ease congestion as well create a decent atmosphere to improve teaching and learning.

He said the assembly would closely monitor the project to ensure it meets specification and urged the contractor to recruit artisans and other unskilled labour to work on the project.

The head of the area, Mr Doe Adjokatse, commended the government for heeding to the call of the community and assured of total commitment to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

He urged the assembly to ensure the contractor recruits workers from the area in order to create job opportunities for the people.

In a related development, the DCE also used the tour to inspect a six-unit classroom block at Osuwem, a newly constructed toilet at the Dodowa market, Dodowa Salem and Agormeda.

The team also inspected the Dodowa Court, the library and maternity fence wall at Agormeda and the refurbished area council at Asutsuare.