Central Africa: Lake Chad Basin Conference - Cameroon Confirms Participation

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Mbayu Felix and the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Hans-Dieter Stell have held discussions on the gathering to take place in Berlin, Germany.

A conference on the Lake Chad region will take place in Berlin, Germany from September 3-4, 2018, with Cameroonian officials in attendance. The invitation of Cameroon to the gathering was extended by the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Hans-Dieter Stell, through the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Mbayu Felix. Both diplomats held an audience in Yaounde, Wednesday August 1, 2018.

Cameroon Tribune learned the conference is part of Germany's contribution to promote stabilization efforts aimed at restoring livelihoods and stability to crisis-affected communities in the Lake Chad Basin. Germany is on record of having a strong commitment to support efforts of countries in the Lake Chad Basin as they work across the humanitarian-development nexus, further sustainable recovery efforts, ensure the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and stabilize communities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

After the audience, Hans-Dieter Stell told reporters they discussed many issues of bilateral concern. "We talked on Boko Haram in the north of the country as well as the crisis in the Anglophone regions," the German diplomat said. He noted his was delighted to have met the Cameroon diplomat to foster cooperation.

The Federal Republic of Germany and Cameroon have a long history of cooperation. Between 2017 and 2019, German financial support will fund the three priority sectors of German Development Cooperation with Cameroon which are decentralization and responsible governance, sustainable use of natural resources and rural development.

