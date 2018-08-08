8 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Daudi Nzomo - Makueni Monster Husband Jailed for 12 Years

By Pius Maundu

Daudi Nzomo, the man captured on video assaulting his wife Winfred Mwende in Makueni will spend 10 years in jail and 2 years on probation, a Makueni court ruled on Wednesday.

Delivering the judgment Wednesday, Makueni Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki said he considered Nzomo's criminal record that shows that he has been violent.

Earlier, Nzomo had pleaded guilty to the charge of causing grievous harm to Mwende.

When the charge was read to him, a calm Nzomo responded "Ni ukweli" (it is true).

Nzomo was arrested in Nguuni, Kibwezi West Constituency last week after the video of him viciously beating his wife went viral on social media.

This prompted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to direct the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to look for Nzomo and have him arraigned in court.

DPP Hajji further directed that those who watched and participated in the unacceptable brutality be arrested and arraigned in court too.

They are yet to be identified and arrested.

