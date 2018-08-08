8 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks to Go Full Tilt As Lions Join Fray

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will have all 35 of his Rugby Championship squad together when the Lions join the fray in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Warren Whiteley, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Franco Mostert, Malcolm Marx, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Cyle Brink, Marvin Orie and Lionel Mapoe were all involved in this past Saturday's 37-18 loss to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

There is not time to rest, though, and a number of those players will be big players in the Bok Rugby Championship push.

Marx and Dyantyi, in particular, are crucial players for Erasmus.

The Stellenbosch camp started over three weeks ago with just seven Stormers in attendance after Robbie Fleck's charges failed to make the Super Rugby playoffs.

The Bulls joined a little later, while the Sharks players were still on Super Rugby duty with a quarter-final trip to Christchurch to prepare for.

But, once the Sharks were dumped out of the competition, their Boks joined up with the rest of the squad in Stellenbosch.

It was important, Erasmus emphasised, to keep the conditioning levels up during the Super Rugby playoffs.

The squad has been growing gradually ever since, but by the end of Wednesday all 35 players are expected to be going at it.

"They've been coming in bits and pieces," Erasmus explained in Stellenbosch earlier in the week.

"We used some Sevens guys to train against.

"In the beginning it was just conditioning to make sure that the guys don't all go hunting, fishing and on holiday only to come back and have to play against teams who have been playing through quarter-finals and semi-finals of Super Rugby.

"It sometimes happened in the past when a team falls out they get two weeks off and then go into the Rugby Championship. You can probably say they need a rest, but on the other hand the Crusaders didn't get a rest right until the final.

"We try to keep them conditioned and some of them are in better condition than they were."

Now that he has a full squad to work with, Erasmus will shift the focus from conditioning to more game-specific training.

"As we build it up and get more numbers, we start to do more tactical stuff on how we want to try and play in the Rugby Championship," he said.

"With the Lions coming in on Wednesday, we'll go full on into our actual plan."

The Boks open their campaign against Argentina in Durban next Saturday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

U.S.$10.8 Million Powerball Winner Kept Ticket Safe in a Sock

An engineer from Mpumalanga who spent a mere R20 on a Powerball ticket has become the winner of the largest jackpot in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.