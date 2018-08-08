8 August 2018

Ghana: Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko Relieved of Post Over Controversial Review of Ameri Deal

press release By Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 6, 2018, relieved the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko of his post, with immediate effect.

In a press release issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, the Energy Minister was to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu,.

The release said President Akufo-Addo wished Boakye Agyarko well in his future endeavours.

There has been some controversy over government's review of the $510 million AMERI power deal entered into in 2015.

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) had criticized the Novation and Amendments to the AMERI contract presented by the Minister of Energy through an Executive Order to Parliament for ratification.

The AMERI contract was criticized by some energy experts and the Governing New Patriotic Party, then in opposition, citing the contract was overpriced by $150 million.

Government wanted to have the contract renegotiated to bring relief to Ghanaians through the reduction in electricity tariffs.

Unfortunately, the proposed amendment had generated a lot of controversy which had resulted in the sacking of the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

