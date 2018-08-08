8 August 2018

Ghana: Education Minister Brief Press On Innovative Plan to Improve Access to SHS Education

By Aliyah Bayali

The Ministry of Education will ensure that all qualified students are admitted to the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, this year, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, has stated.

Addressing the media in Accra, yesterday, Dr Prempeh explained that BECE registration trend shot up from 468,060 in 2017 to 521, 710 in 2018 while it was projected that in 2018, 472,730 will be enrolled as compared to 497,610 students that had been placed.

On the 2018 gap Analysis, he said seats available for SHS 3 leavers were 277, 537, while 13,200 additional seats were created, adding that 472,730 seats were needed for expected enrolment for 2018/2019 academic year.

He disclosed that additional cost of GH₡ 1,070,846,650.00 had been incurred due to an increase in enrolment numbers, noting that some infrastructure needed included beds, dormitories, teacher furniture, student furniture and six-unit classroom blocks.

Explaining the Double-Track School Calendar, he said it was an intervention that allowed schools to accommodate more students within the same facility and was often motivated by its potential to reduce overcrowding as well as the to save cost relative to new school construction in the short term.

He said the Double Track system would also increase more contact hours while allowing students to have more holidays to enable students prepared well for examination.

