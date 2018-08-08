8 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Sudan Keenness to Continue Support to Somalia

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to support Somalia in all fields until it becomes ready to realize development and stability for its people.

During his meeting, Tuesday at the Guest House with the visiting Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khayre, has appreciated the participation of Somalia at the ceremonies for the signing of South Sudan peace agreement.

In a press statement, the Somali Prime Minister said that the meeting has discussed the bilateral relations between Sudan and Somalia, describing the meeting as fruitful and constructive.

He expressed the appreciation of Somalia to the role of President Al-Bashir in leading the negotiations between the South Sudanese parties and the signing of the peace agreement.

He described South Sudan peace agreement as an exceptional work that affirmed the capability of the Africans to solve their own problems.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris, said that the President of the Republic has welcomed the invitation of the Somali President, Mohamed Abdalla, to him to visit Somalia.

He referred to the agreement between the two countries on the formation of joint committees for bolstering the bilateral relations for the interest of the two peoples.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

