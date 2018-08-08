8 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Arrested Over Killing of Rhino in Lake Nakuru Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
A dead rhino.
By Macharia Mwangi

A suspect linked to the recent killing of a rhino at the Lake Nakuru National Park has been arrested in Naivasha.

Naivasha Sub-County Assistant Commissioner John Opondo Wednesday confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect was found with six pieces of carved ivory and a 3006 rifle.

"The suspect is being held at the Kongoni Police Station in Naivasha. He is aiding police in investigations and will be charged in court on Thursday morning," said the police boss.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Wednesday also reported the arrest in a post shared on Twitter.

The 12-year-old male black rhino was killed within the grazing fields of the park surrounded 78 kilometre electric perimeter fence.

HORNS REMOVED

According to Senior Warden Catherine Wambani, the rhino was killed by suspected poachers who also made away with its horns.

The killing brought to nine the number of rhinos that have died in a span of about one month.

Elsewhere, 11 rhinos which had been moved to Tsavo National Park from Nakuru and Nairobi national parks have died.

They had been moved due to overcrowding in the Nairobi and Nakuru parks, which was hindering breeding.

The newly-established 100-square-kilometre Tsavo East Rhino Sanctuary in Kenya's oldest and largest national park was expected to be more conducive for breeding.

Lake Nakuru National Park was declared a rhino sanctuary in 1980s and has been used as a breeding haven and currently has a population of more than 70 black and white rhinos.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.