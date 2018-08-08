South Africa: Two Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods in Hartswater

press release

Today at about 06:00 the vigilant Hartswater SAPS Crime Prevention members stopped and searched a suspicious looking vehicle and found suspected stolen goods with an estimated value of R130 000. The two men were found on a road exiting Hartswater, close to the N18 with 12 flat screened television sets and two DVD players. The suspects and the goods could possibly be linked to a burglary at a well-known furniture store that took place at the weekend in the Hartswater CBD. Police also confiscated the white Honda Ballade the suspects were travelling as it was alleged utilized in the commission of crime.

The male suspects are 38 and 39 years old respectively and should be appearing in the Hartswater Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.