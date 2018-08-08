8 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods in Hartswater

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Today at about 06:00 the vigilant Hartswater SAPS Crime Prevention members stopped and searched a suspicious looking vehicle and found suspected stolen goods with an estimated value of R130 000. The two men were found on a road exiting Hartswater, close to the N18 with 12 flat screened television sets and two DVD players. The suspects and the goods could possibly be linked to a burglary at a well-known furniture store that took place at the weekend in the Hartswater CBD. Police also confiscated the white Honda Ballade the suspects were travelling as it was alleged utilized in the commission of crime.

The male suspects are 38 and 39 years old respectively and should be appearing in the Hartswater Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

South Africa

U.S.$10.8 Million Powerball Winner Kept Ticket Safe in a Sock

An engineer from Mpumalanga who spent a mere R20 on a Powerball ticket has become the winner of the largest jackpot in… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.