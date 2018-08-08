8 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Behind Bars for Armed Robbery of Scholars

On Tuesday, 07 August 2018, Kimberley SAPS members arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a female scholar's cell phone.

It is alleged that a group of female high school scholars were on their way home and walking close to Du Toitspan Road in Kimberley at about 17:00, when accosted by one of the male suspects. The suspect allegedly threatened one girl with a firearm, robbed her of her cellphone and fled with two other males in a black BMW.

The Police were alerted and spotted the vehicle at a petrol station in the Kimberley CBD. The vehicle and the three male occupants were stopped and searched and police found the toy firearm utilized in the alleged armed robbery, inside the car.

Upon further investigation police retrieved the robbed cell phone and arrested the 40-year-old male suspect for possession of suspected stolen goods

The black BMW was also confiscated by the police as it was allegedly used in the commission of a crime.

The three male suspects are aged between 25 and 39 years old and were charged with armed robbery while the 40-year-old man was charged with possession of suspected stolen goods.

The suspects should be appearing before the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon. The police investigation continues.

