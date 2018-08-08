8 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Asa Pays Tribute to Late Kenyan Athlete Bett

Tagged:

Related Topics

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is saddened by the news of the sudden death of Kenyan athlete Nicholls Kiplagat Bett , who passed away on Wednesday morning, a day after returning from 21st CAA African Senior Championships in Asaba, Nigeria.

According to Nandi police commander Patrick Wambani, the 28 year-old former 400m hurdles 2015 world champion, seemed to lose control after the car hit bumps along Eldoret-Kapsabet road in Sochoi area and rolled.

Eldoret and Kapsabet, are two of Kenya's famed distance-running training towns in the Rift Valley region in the west of the country and are also renowned for high altitude training.

Bett's twin brother, Aron, is also an athlete and was part of the Kenyan 4x400 team that won gold at African championships in Asaba last week.

"This are sad news and most difficult to swallow," pointed out a saddened Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"It is a big blow to African athletics, to Kenya and the world.

"In particular, we had expected him to grow to become one of the best in the coaching of 400m athletes in benefit of Kenyan and all athletes in the continent and beyond upon retirement. We remember him also for winning the bronze medals at the African championships in 2014 in the 400 hurdles and 4x400m relay," he said.

"We express our deepest condolences to his twin brother Aron, the Bett family, Athletics Kenya and the rest of the nation for this tragic and unexpected loss."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

U.S.$10.8 Million Powerball Winner Kept Ticket Safe in a Sock

An engineer from Mpumalanga who spent a mere R20 on a Powerball ticket has become the winner of the largest jackpot in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.