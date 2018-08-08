Tanzania: Mpina Furious Over High Seed Prices, Proliferation of Fake Pesticides

MINISTER for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has given seven days to Permanent Secretaries from his ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture to submit to his office reports clarifying the high prices on maize and millet seeds as well as the high costs of animal feed.

The minister wants to know reasons why fruits and vegetable seeds are still imported from other countries while they can be produced locally.

Apart from that, Mr Mpina also wants TPRI, TFDA, and TBS institutions and management of veterinary services from the ministry of livestock and fisheries to do self-evaluation of its performance and determine if they deserve to continue working after serious proliferation of fake pesticides and expired medicine, causing great loss to farmers, pastoralists and the nation at large.

Opening this year's agricultural trade fair Nane Nane taking place in the northern region at Themi grounds in Arusha, Mr Mpina said, "it's embarrassing for leaders to continue bringing farmers and pastoralists to the grounds every year while their problems, which include buying seeds at high prices and receiving fake pesticides and treatments are not given any solutions."

He further said that some of the agricultural seed manufacturers in the country have been selling their seeds at very high prices, which discourages the farmers from using best seeds.

Some of the manufacturers sell one kilogramme of maize seeds at 6,000/- while with the same seeds purchased by farmers with contracts for seed production is 1,200/- while the normal price for maize per kilogramme is 600/-.

"The cost for crossbreeding livestock in the country per dose is at 3,000/- from national centers, although private crossbreeding companies charge pastoralists around 20,000/- to 40,000/- per dose, a cost that most of the pastoralists cannot manage," he explained.

Mr Mpina also ordered all councils in the country to ensure they have pilot farms for fish farming ponds so as to increase food availability, fishing products, employment and government revenue.

Concerning the livestock industry, the minister said that despite the regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara having approximately fifteen per cent of the entire livestock in the country, there is no single processing factory for animals, a situation that causes a lot of livestock to be smuggled to neighbouring country of Kenya searching for markets.