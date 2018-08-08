8 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Hosts First Ever International Procurement Meeting

By Hazla Omar in Arusha

MORE than 50 countries from around the globe are gathering in Arusha where some 500 delegates will attend a three-day international conference on Public Procurement.

Dubbed as the '8th International Conference,' running under the theme of 'Public Procurement in a Global Environment - Past, Present and Future Development,' the meeting is taking place for the first time on the African Continent and Tanzania has been privileged to play host.

So far, 450 delegates have arrived in the country ready for the conference. Participants include experts in issues of procurements and supplies; policy makers; researchers, economists, national public procurement authorities; as well as tender boards and appeals authorities.

The Co-Chairman of the organizing committee, Dr. Samuel Werema, who is also the Acting Rector at the Institute of Accountancy, Arusha (IAA) said the gathering of experts in procurement issues will discuss, among other things, challenges facing the sector as the technological future looms.

"It is quite an honor that out of 55 African countries, Tanzania should be chosen to host this important global meeting. Apparently, good governance, peace, tranquility and transparency are some of the factors that made our country to stand out," said Dr Werema.

The Executive Secretary of Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA), Mr Kissioki Ole Mbile said apart from dealing with issues of procurement, the delegates in the three-day conference taking place at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC) from this Wednesday to next Friday will also sample potential investment opportunities that Tanzania has to offer.

